St. Louis Burglary Suspect Bolts From Hospital

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- St. Louis police are searching for a burglary suspect who bolted from custody while he was being treated at a hospital for an unspecified issue.



KSDK-TV reports that 26-year-old Deangelo Jackson escaped late Monday night while in Saint Louis University Hospital's emergency room.



Johnson had been confined to a local halfway house on a burglary conviction tied to a break-in in June of last year. In August, he was given a suspended 10-year prison sentence and was ordered to spend 120 days in jail, followed by three years of probation.



Police say Jackson escaped while shoeless and wearing a gray jumpsuit, with ankle chains around one leg and attached to his waist.



He has the word "Javis" tattooed on his left hand.