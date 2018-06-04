St. Louis businesses boost Ferguson job training effort

By: The Associated Press

FERGUSON (AP) - A national civil rights organization has unveiled two new sizable corporate donations to a job training program created in the aftermath of the fatal Ferguson police shooting.

The National Urban League's Save Our Sons workforce training program is aimed at residents of Ferguson and surrounding communities in north St. Louis County.

The group says it has received new contributions from AT&T and Anheuser-Busch for the $1.25 million program after earlier donations from Wells Fargo, Monsanto, Emerson and two area banks.

The Urban League's St. Louis branch discussed the training program at a Tuesday news conference featuring local business, civic and elected leaders, including St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger.