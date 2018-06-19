St. Louis Cardinals Drop Game 5 of NLCS

ST. LOUIS - A ninth inning rally wasn't enough for the St. Louis Cardinals as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Cardinals 6-4. The win helps the Dodgers fight off elimination as they are now only down 3-2 on the series.

The game was tied 2-2 going into the bottom of the third inning until a string of home runs by the Dodgers. First baseman Adrian Gonzalez hit two home runs during the Dodger's streak of runs. Outfielder Carl Crawford and catcher A.J Ellis also contributed solo home runs of their own.

While the Dodgers led 6-2 at the beginning of the ninth inning, St. Louis managed to cut the lead down to 6-4 after two RBI singles by first baseman Matt Adams and shortstop Pete Kozma. Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen closed the door on the Cardinals after striking out pinch hitter Adron Chambers.

Cardinals outfielder Matt Holliday was solid in a losing effort, recording three hits on four at-bats. He had one RBI and one run for the Cardinals. Outfielder Carlos Beltran and first baseman Matt Adams also had an RBI and a run each.

The win went to Dodgers pitcher Zack Greinke. Greinke gave up two runs on six hits in seven innings. Joe Kelly took the loss for the Cardinals after surrendering four runs on seven hits in five innings.

The series will return to St. Louis for game six. The Cardinals will send rookie pitcher Michael Wacha to the mound against Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw. Game six will be on Friday at 7:30 CT.