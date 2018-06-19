St. Louis Celebrates Cardinals Opening Day

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Opening day of the baseball season is pretty close to a holiday in St. Louis, and the city is ready for the party.

The Cardinals host Cincinnati Monday after starting the season with six road games. Opening day ceremonies include dedication of the new Cardinals Hall of Fame and Museum at 10 a.m., a pep rally outside Busch Stadium starting at 11 a.m. and a pre-game ceremony on the field starting at 2:30 p.m.

The pre-game events feature the Budweiser Clydesdales, a motorcade of Cardinals Hall-of-Famers and the raising of the 2013 National League championship banner.