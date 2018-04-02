St. Louis Center Aims to Fight Poverty through Biotechnology

CREVE COEUR - The Donald Danforth Plant Science Center is trying to give away the biotech crops it develops, but it's not having much luck. The center in suburban St. Louis has developed a strain of genetically engineered cassava plant it wants to give to African nations. But African countries are resisting the crop because they are worried biotech plants might not be safe. Only South Africa allows biotech crops to be grown and sold. A handful of other African countries have an outright ban on biotech plants. The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has given $7.5 million to a consortium of centers including the Danforth Center to help send biotech crops to poor nations.