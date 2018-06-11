St. Louis challenge to gay marriage ban in court

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A legal challenge to Missouri's gay marriage ban by the city of St. Louis is due back in court Monday.

The city issued marriage licenses to four same-sex couples in June, setting up a court fight in a state where gay marriage is banned under a 2004 amendment to the Missouri Constitution.

St. Louis officials have agreed to stop issuing marriage licenses to gay couples pending resolution of the legal case and others in state and federal courts.

Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster has said he personally supports gay marriage but is obligated under the law to oppose the city's move. An immediate ruling isn't expected Monday.