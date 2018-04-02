St. Louis Challenges Missouri's Ban on Gay Marriage

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The city of St. Louis has challenged the state of Missouri's constitutional ban on gay marriage by issuing four same-sex marriage licenses in a City Hall ceremony.

Four gay couples were married Wednesday in the office of Mayor Francis Slay in a civil ceremony presided over by a municipal judge.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the city will stop issuing additional same-sex marriage licenses while it pursues a legal challenge to the state ban. Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster, in turn, is expected to sue the city.

State voters approved the constitutional ban a decade ago, making Missouri the first such state to do so.

In February, the American Civil Liberties Union filed suit seeking to force Missouri to recognize the out-of-state marriages of several same-sex couples.