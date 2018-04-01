St. Louis Chief Wants Gun Buyback Program

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis Police Chief Sam Dotson is seeking donations to pay for a gun buyback program.

KMOX Radio reports that Dotson received a $10,000 donation from Doug Allbrecht of the Police Foundation. All told, he hopes to raise $50,000 in the next couple of months.

Dotson says the number of guns in some city neighborhoods, and the number of illegal guns in the hands of criminals, are problems that need to be addressed.

He hopes to get both legal and illegal guns turned in to reduce the number of guns on the street.

The city hosted a gun buyback in 2007 that acquired more than 500 guns. A program in 2008 brought nearly 1,000.

Some critics of buyback programs say criminals don't turn in guns.