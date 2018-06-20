St. Louis Child Strangled by Mini-Blind Cord
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis police say a 2-year-old boy died after he got caught in the nylon cord of a mini-blind.
Police say the accidental strangulation occurred Monday night at a home in south St. Louis. The parents found the boy hanging several feet off the ground after he got tangled in the mini-blind.
Authorities believe the toddler got caught in the cord when he climbed onto a window sill.
The child was pronounced dead at a hospital in St. Louis.
