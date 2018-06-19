St. Louis City and County Move Closer to Cooperation

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- St. Louis aldermen have taken a step toward merging economic strategies with surrounding St. Louis County, a move that would pave the way for more cooperation between the two governments.

The Board of Aldermen endorsed a merger of economic development agencies last week. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the board is expected to take a final vote in early June. The plan is designed to increase cooperation between the city-run St. Louis Development Corp. and the St. Louis County Economic Council by putting the two agencies' business development, marketing and entrepreneurship operations under one roof.

The St. Louis County Council would still need to sign off on the merger. Some officials worry the city could get short-changed and want more time to study the proposal.