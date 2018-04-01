St. Louis City, County Voters Weigh Tax Increase

ST. LOUIS - A tax on Tuesday's ballots in St. Louis city and county would provide nearly $800 million for improvements to the Gateway Arch grounds, park upgrades and development of more hiking and biking trails.

Voters will decide on Proposition P, a 3/16-cent sales tax. It would raise the tax on a $10 purchase by roughly two cents while generating an estimated $780 million over 20 years.

Forty percent of the revenue would be used for park improvements. Thirty percent would go to the Great Rivers Greenway parks district to expand hiking and biking trails. The rest would be used for renovation of the Arch grounds.

Opponents say the Arch already gets millions in federal funding and doesn't need more money from local taxpayers.