St. Louis city orders homeless shelter to shut down

ST. LOUIS (AP) — The city of St. Louis has ordered a downtown homeless shelter to shut down, claiming the site is operating illegally without an occupancy permit.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the walk-in New Life Evangelistic Center was ordered Wednesday to cease and desist on property it has called home for four decades.

The shelter has been without the permit since the city revoked it in May of last year.

The shelter's operator, the Rev. Larry Rice, calls Wednesday's move "harassing" and says he plans to appeal.

Rice says 200 people stay at the shelter overnight, and 50 live there and are offered services including a "two-year leadership program." The center also runs a day center for women and children.