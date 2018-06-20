St. Louis Club Surrenders Liquor License

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS - A nightclub in St. Louis surrendered its liquor license the day after a patron was shot and killed after being thrown out of the club for fighting. The Plush nightclub in the St. Louis Union Station complex surrendered its license yesterday. A Dellwood resident, Charles Hogans, was shot several times Sunday around 2:30 am in a parking lot behind the club. The 22-year-old and another man fought in the crowded club and Plush security guards made them leave. Detectives continue to investigate the shooting.