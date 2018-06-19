St. Louis Co. Library Accused in Ethics Complaint

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) - The St. Louis County Library is facing a complaint with the Missouri Ethics Commission that it violated campaign laws by spending public money and using its staff to promote a tax increase referendum.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the complaint filed by Tom Sullivan of University City alleges that the library spent $175,000 for radio ads and brochures aimed at generating support from Proposition L on the Nov. 6 ballot.

Sullivan also says the library's website links to a campaign site that promotes the tax increase, a violation of campaign laws.

Library Director Charles Pace says the ads and brochures are strictly informational.