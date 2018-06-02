St. Louis Co. Officer Accused of Profiling

CLAYTON, Mo. - An internal investigation is under way over concerns that a St. Louis County police lieutenant ordered officers to target and arrest blacks in a predominantly white area of the county.

The ST. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the lieutenant is on paid leave pending outcome of the investigation. The lieutenant told the newspaper he has done nothing wrong.

Police Chief Tim Fitch says the investigation began with an anonymous letter dated Dec. 24 from a county officer. It alleged that the lieutenant ordered officers under his command to focus on arresting blacks in the area of South County Center and a Wal-Mart store in south St. Louis County.

Fitch hopes to have the inquiry complete by the next police board meeting on Feb. 20.