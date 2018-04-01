St. Louis Co. Police Chief Opposes Veto Override

CLAYTON - St. Louis County Police Chief Tim Fitch is asking Republican state lawmakers to not override Gov. Jay Nixon's veto of a House bill that would nullify some federal gun-control laws.



Fitch told House Speaker Tim Jones in a Thursday letter that House Bill 436 "would hinder local law enforcement's ability to enforce existing laws."



The Republican-led Legislature meets next week to consider overriding the Democratic governor's veto of the legislation.



KMOX-AM reports that Fitch told Jones the measure would force him to disband local task forces and expose county officers to additional civil liability. He wants lawmakers to let the veto stand and instead address their concerns with revised legislation next session.



Fitch's letter comes one day after Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster raised similar concerns.