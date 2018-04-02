St. Louis Co. Police Chief Wants to Broaden Police Pursuits Use

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) -- St. Louis County Police Chief Tim Fitch wants to broaden the use of police pursuits, and he is citing a public opinion poll as evidence that the public supports his idea.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports Tuesday that Fitch hired two University of Missouri-St. Louis professors to conduct a survey on police pursuits. Currently, county police only pursue a suspect in a crime in which deadly force was used or implied. Fitch sensed public outrage that police did not chase copper thieves and those involved in car break-ins. And the survey indicated he was right.

Now, Fitch plans to seek approval from police commissioners by the end of the year to allow officers to pursue suspects in drunken driving and first-degree burglary cases.