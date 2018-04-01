St. Louis Co. Police Warn of New Synthetic Drug

CLAYTON, Mo. - St. Louis County police are warning about a new and dangerous synthetic drug that is showing up in the St. Louis area.

Police said Tuesday that narcotics detectives have purchased the drug known as "N-Bomb," or legal acid, while working undercover.

N-Bomb is described as a very potent synthetic hallucinogen. Police say deaths have been reported in California, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Dakota and Virginia. So far, only Virginia and Louisiana have banned the substance.

Authorities say N-Bomb is a liquid typically soaked into blotter paper then placed on the tongue.