St. Louis Co. Probes Possible Database Misuse

By: The Associated Press

CLAYTON (AP) - Attorneys for St. Louis County continue to investigate whether police drivers for County Executive Charlie Dooley improperly searched a law enforcement database.

KMOX-AM reports that internal police investigators have concluded a two-month probe into whether one or both of Dooley's drivers used the database for some other purpose, including political reasons.

Deputy County Counselor Bob Grant says a review is underway to determine whether any disciplinary action is warranted.