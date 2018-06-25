St. Louis Co. Town Oks Tax Breaks for New Walmart
SHREWSBURY, Mo. (AP) - Plans for a new Walmart Super Center in the St. Louis County town of Shrewsbury are moving ahead after aldermen approved tax breaks for the project.
Aldermen voted 4-2 Tuesday to award $15 million in subsidies. Their vote overrode a Jan. 8 decision by the city's Tax Increment Financing Committee.
Some residents have been critical of the $46 million project and the idea of providing tax subsidies to a company worth billions of dollars. The battle in Shrewsbury has been going on for two years.
More News
Grid
List
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin has cracked a rib of U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill while performing the Heimlich... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – The First Presbyterian Church in Jefferson City is kicking off its annual “Food 4 Kids” program Monday.... More >>
in
(CNN) -- A 15-year-old is being widely praised for an act of kindness during a cross-country flight. Clara Daly... More >>
in
CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — Former Missouri Lt. Gov. Peter Kinder has resigned from a leadership position with a federal agency,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department said one person is in custody after a shooting on Rice Road Sunday night.... More >>
in
TIPTON - Some Tipton residents are working together to run their own hog farm. This is in response to... More >>
in
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (AP) — Sprint car driver Jason Johnson has died following a crash at Beaver Dam Raceway in... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A 17-year-old from Jefferson City will be competing at the CrossFit Games in Madison, Wisconsin in August.... More >>
in
(CNN) - Partial results in Turkey's snap elections put President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his party in the lead, lifting... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Bikers Against Child Abuse group met with children to discuss past altercations with abusers in their... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Power was restored at approximately 9:00 AM CT Sunday morning for most customers in the affected areas. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - MU has saved money and reduced emissions through its long-term energy efficiency programs. The university has reduced... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS - An attorney is suing a nonprofit group connected to former Gov. Eric Greitens for its records. ... More >>
in
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Outside a sprawling mall in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, young single men and women walk... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - One softball player is setting her team up for success before she leaves for college. On Saturday,... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The discussion on community policing continues to ripple through Columbia after a citywide meeting Saturday. The City... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police are investigating the shooting death of a man near a house in... More >>
in
(CNN) -- White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said she was kicked out of a Virginia restaurant by its owner... More >>
in