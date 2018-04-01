St. Louis Co. Woman Accused of Killing Aunt

FERGUSON, Mo. - A St. Louis County woman is accused of fatally stabbing her aunt.

St. Louis County prosecutors on Thursday charged 50-year-old Rhonda Rhodes with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. She is jailed on $250,000 cash-only bond.

Ferguson police say Rhodes stabbed to death 60-year-old Bernice Winston at Rhodes' apartment. A maintenance worker found the body Thursday morning. The door was open slightly and the worker looked in and saw Winston dead on her bed.

Police say Rhodes, who was also in the apartment, admitted to the killing. Police have not disclosed a motive.