St. Louis College Offers Reward for Information in Student Death

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) -- The St. Louis College of Pharmacy is offering a $10,000 reward for information in the shooting death of a student.

20-year-old Nicholas Kapusniak, of Waukesha, Wisconsin, was killed early Saturday during a Mardi Gras party at a St. Louis home. Police say he was standing with friends in a backyard when someone drove by and fired into the crowd.

College president John Pieper said the $10,000 reward would supplement the $1,000 reward offered by CrimeStoppers for information leading to an arrest and conviction of suspects.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the school plans a candlelight vigil and memorial service when Kapusniak's parents can attend. Kapusniak was a third-year student in the college's six-year program.

St. Louis police said Monday interviewed several people and canvassed the neighborhood but made no arrests.