St. Louis County cop charged in assault of MetroLink passenger

CLAYTON (AP) - A 13-year veteran of the St. Louis County Police Department is charged with felony assault after striking a MetroLink passenger on the hand with his expandable baton following an argument.

The county Prosecuting Attorney's Office on Friday charged 44-year-old Dawon Gore of Ferguson with second-degree assault. He was jailed on a $3,500, cash-only bond.

Gore is accused of using excessive force against an unnamed 24-year-old light-rail passenger in late April at the Hanley Road station in Clayton. He's been assigned to the department's MetroLink unit since May 2012.

A police press release says the investigation was forwarded to prosecutor Robert McCullough in early May with a recommendation to press charges.