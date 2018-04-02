St. Louis County Crash Kills 3

FLORISSANT - Three people are dead after an accident in north St. Louis County. It happened about eight o'clock this morning on Lindbergh at Old Halls Ferry Road, near Jamestown Mall. St. Louis County police say the "t-bone" crash killed all three people in the two cars. They were identified as Sheila B. Brown, 42, and her husband Leroy Brown, 46, in one car; and Juanita G. Betts, 19, of Florissant. Police say the Browns were traveling westbound on Lindbergh when Betts' car turned left in front of them. It was not clear whether she was turning into that a nearby complex or trying to make a U-turn.