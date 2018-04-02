St. Louis County crash kills three

FLORISSANT (AP) — Three people were killed when the car they were in collided with a pickup in St. Louis County.

Police told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the crash occurred late Friday night as the pickup was turning left at an intersection when it collided with the car. The driver of the car and two passengers died in the crash.

County police officer Benjamin Granda also said one of the vehicles struck a utility pole during the accident, knocking out power to about 900 utility customers nearby. The power had been restored by early Saturday.