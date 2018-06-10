St. Louis County detectives unhurt after being targeted

CLAYTON (AP) — St. Louis County police are searching for two suspects who opened fire on detectives, missing both of them.

Police spokesman Shawn McGuire says detectives on Thursday were on West Florissant Avenue near Jennings investigating a vehicle used in a crime when two people shot at them from about 100 yards away. The suspects ran from the scene.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact the department or CrimeStoppers.