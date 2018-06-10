St. Louis County doctor sentenced for fraud

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis County doctor has been sentenced to four months in prison and must repay $145,000 following his conviction for health care fraud.

The sentence for 68-year-old Devon Golding was handed down Friday in federal court. He was convicted in February of three counts of health care fraud and two counts of making false statements related to health services.

In addition to the prison time, he will be on house arrest for eight months.

Federal authorities say Golding wrongly billed patients for medical services he didn't provide. They say he also allowed a nurse, who isn't certified as a nurse practitioner, to examine and diagnose patients in his absence.

Golding's attorney had sought probation and house arrest.