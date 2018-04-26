St. Louis County Election commission considers changes

1 year 11 months 2 weeks ago Wednesday, May 11 2016 May 11, 2016 Wednesday, May 11, 2016 2:00:00 PM CDT May 11, 2016 in News
By: The Associated Press

CLAYTON (AP) — The St. Louis County Election Commission is set to consider proposals aimed at addressing missteps that marred recent county-wide voting and has also announced the retirement of a key official.

Republican Election Director Gary Fuhr on Tuesday said he's retiring May 20, but the decision wasn't because of issues that plagued voting at more than 60 county polling places in April municipal elections.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports those irregularities also prompted the commissioners on Tuesday to petition for special elections to recast the votes in the races for Berkeley mayor and an alderman contest in Sunset Hills.

The commission said at the meeting Tuesday that it's considering changes including a proposal that polling places have punch cards and other technology on the premises at all times.

