St. Louis County Executive issues state of emergency

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - St. Louis County Executive Steven Stenger issued a state of emergency effective immediately Monday.

Stenger's executive order said he was issuing a state of emergency due to the criminal unrest in and around the city of Ferguson, where violence has erupted alongside peaceful protests. Stenger said Sunday's attacks on businesses and law enforcement damaged property and endangered citizens' safety.

Due to Stenger's executive order, St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar has full control over police emergency management in Ferguson and the surrounding areas.