St. Louis County man accused of wounding officer

CLAYTON (AP) — A St. Louis County man is jailed on $250,000 cash bond after being accused of wounding a police officer during a weekend shootout that also left the man injured.

Twenty-four-year-old Jared Williams of Velda City was charged Sunday with first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, armed criminal action, first-degree child endangerment and resisting arrest for a felony.

Police say a Hillsdale officer spotted Williams driving the wrong way early Sunday before the man pulled onto a church's lot near the home of woman who had a protection order against Williams.

Police say Williams then fired at the officer, wounding him twice, before the officer returned fire. Williams fled but was arrested later.

Neither man's wounds were considered life-threatening.

Online court records don't show whether Williams has an attorney