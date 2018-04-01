St. Louis County Man Gets 5 Years in Shooting

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis County man has been sentenced to five years in prison for shooting and paralyzing his 2-year-old son while loading a gun.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports 29-year-old Vincent Sanders was sentenced Friday. Sanders pleaded guilty in July to endangering the welfare of a child, marijuana possession and unlawful use of a weapon after the March 2012 incident.

His son was shot in the chest while Sanders was loading his gun. Prosecutors say the child is paralyzed from the waist down.