St. Louis County May Sell Some Parks

CLAYTON - St. Louis County could soon put "for sale" signs up at about a dozen county parks.

County Executive Charlie Dooley's proposed budget for the coming fiscal year calls for eliminating 23 parks, a move that he believes would save $10 million annually. Officials hope they can sell 12 of the parks to municipalities in the county, or to the state of Missouri.

Officials tell the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that they have not yet contacted the state or municipalities to discuss the possible sale of parks that include Lone Elk Park, Greensfelder and George Winter.