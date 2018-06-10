St. Louis County Neighbors Want Art Removed

Source: The Associated Press

BALLWIN (AP) - A group of St. Louis County neighbors really want a man to take down an art installation in his yard. A 63-year-old retired art teacher, Lewis Greenberg, has surrounded his home in Ballwin with a piece of art. It's made with industrial salvage, tree branches, plastic stickers and chips of stone. His next door neighbor, Tim Purviance, doesn't consider it art at all. Purviance tried to sell his house, even dropping the price by $15 thousand, but still doesn't have an offer. Real estate agents told him no one wanted to live next to Greenberg's creation. Neighbors have a petition supported by 75 percent of the subdivision's homes, calling for the city to intervene. Ballwin officials say Greenburg is not violating any city regulations.