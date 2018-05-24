St. Louis County officer dragged by car, hurt

CLAYTON (AP) - A St. Louis County police officer is recovering from injuries after he was hit by a car and dragged down a road.

The incident happened Thursday night in north St. Louis County. Police say two officers stopped an Oldsmobile Aurora for a license plate violation, and approached the car.

As one officer was taking the driver's license, the man allegedly grabbed the officer's arm and pinned him against the steering wheel as he drove away.

Police say the officer was dragged about 300 feet. The officer fired three shots at the driver and was able to free himself. The suspect fled, and it wasn't clear if he was shot.

The officer was treated for minor injuries to his legs, elbow and hip. The second officer was not hurt.