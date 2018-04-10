St. Louis County officer reinstated after 2013 termination

CLAYTON (AP) — The St. Louis County police board has voted to reinstate a lieutenant at the center of racial profiling allegations three years ago and demote him to patrolman.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the board voted 4-0 to reinstate Lt. Patrick "Rick" Hayes in a closed session Monday.

Former Chief Tim Fitch fired Hayes in 2013 after an internal affairs investigation concluded that Hayes had ordered officers to target black people in and around south St. Louis County shopping centers.

One member, Laurie Westfall, voted against demoting Hayes to patrolman. The votes of approval to take both actions came from chairman Roland Corvington and members T.R. Carr and Lawrence Wooten. Carr and Westfall are white, and Corvington and Wooten are black.