St.Louis County officer retires amid video controversy

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Police say a suspended St. Louis County officer who had been assigned to patrols in Ferguson has retired amid a review of 2012 video in which the officer calls himself "a killer" and makes incendiary comments about religion and U.S. political leaders.

Police spokesman Brian Schellman told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Officer Dan Page's last day was Monday. An internal review had been expected to start that day.

The 35-year-veteran of the department is expected to receive full benefits.

Police Chief Jon Belmar has called the comments in the video disturbing and "beyond the scope of acceptable police conduct."

Page was assigned to day patrols in Ferguson, where 18-year-old Michael Brown was killed by a police officer.

A phone number for Page couldn't immediately be found.