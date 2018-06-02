St. Louis County Official Resigns Over Expenses

CLAYTON, Mo. - A former St. Louis County official says he resigned under pressure for expenses billed to the county for an extended business trip to attend President Barack Obama's inauguration.

Gene Gordon was director of the county's job training program until he resigned on Feb. 12.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Gordon traveled to Washington to attend the U.S. Conference of Mayors meeting Jan. 15-19. He stayed three extra nights for the inauguration on Jan. 21.

His resignation followed a letter to County Executive Charlie Dooley apologizing for "confusion" related to charges made to a county credit card, saying he intended to repay any cost due to St. Louis County.

The newspaper used a Sunshine Law request to obtain a copy of the letter. County officials declined to elaborate.