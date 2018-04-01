St. Louis County officials warn of jury hoax

CLAYTON, Mo. - St. Louis County court officials are urging people to beware of a new jury duty hoax.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that county residents are being called and told to pay fines or face jail time for missing jury duty.

The calls direct people to a hotline number. If they listen long enough, the official-sounding message ends with laughter and a suggestion that recipients continue the joke.

Police say the calls may be annoying, but they're not criminal.

The St. Louis County Circuit Court's director of judicial administration, Paul Fox, says people are called when they miss jury duty. But he says they're never asked for personal information. They're just asked to come in the next day or set a new time to fulfill their civic duty.