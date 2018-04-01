St. Louis County Ordered to Pay 3 Trash Haulers

CLAYTON (AP) - A St. Louis County judge has ordered the county to pay $5.9 million to three trash haulers in a dispute over changes the county made in its trash districts five years ago.

Judge Barbara Wallace on Wednesday ordered that the county to pay $4.9 million to Waste Management of Missouri, $590,000 to American Eagle Waste Industries and $384,000 to Meridian Waste Services.

The trash haulers sued the county in 2008 in a case that went to the Missouri Supreme Court. They argued that the county broke a state law by not giving the haulers two years' notice before changing trash districts in unincorporated parts of the county.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports County Counselor Patricia Redington indicated the county will "aggressively pursue" further legal action in the case.