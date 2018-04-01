St. Louis County pays extra $3.4M after protests

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis County elected leaders have transferred $3.4 million from an emergency fund to cover police overtime and other expenses after the Ferguson shooting protests.

KWMU-FM reports that the County Council unanimously endorsed the emergency spending measure Wednesday. Overtime accounts for more than $2.5 million of the extra expenses. The rest covers supplies, food and clothing.

The meeting was originally scheduled for the day after the announcement of a county grand jury's decision to not indict Ferguson officer Darren Wilson in Michael Brown's death.

Several speakers criticized the council for not taking a public stand in the nearly four months since Brown died.

Councilwoman Hazel Erby was the only official to respond. She disagreed with the decision to not indict Wilson and questioned how the National Guard was deployed.