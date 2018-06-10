St. Louis County police: 2 dead in suspected murder-suicide

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis County police said the shooting deaths of a former couple found outside a home appears to be a murder-suicide.

Police said officers responding shortly before 9:30 p.m. Monday to a reported shooting in north St. Louis County found the bodies of a 30-year-old man on a driveway and a 29-year-old woman on a porch. A police spokesman said a gun was found at the scene.

Police said the victims were formerly a couple and had a history of domestic violence.

Police did not immediately release other details of the shooting or the names of the man and woman.