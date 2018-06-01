St. Louis County police, DEA team on drug take-back effort

CLAYTON (AP) - St. Louis County police are partnering with the Drug Enforcement Administration in an effort to get unused prescription drugs out of homes.

A drug take-back initiative is planned from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Police said the goal is to prevent unused prescription medication from becoming available for abuse, and away from the water supply.

Police and the DEA will collect potentially dangerous, expired and unused or unwanted drugs for destruction. The service is free and anonymous.

The drugs can be dropped off at six sites throughout the county.