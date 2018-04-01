St. Louis County police ID 2 pedestrians killed in Wellston

WELLSTON (AP) - St. Louis County Police said they have identified two pedestrians fatally struck by a car last week.

Authorities said 22-year-old Jermaine Byrd and 18-year-old Latanya Williams died after being hit on a sidewalk in Wellston, near the intersection of Kienlen and Evanston avenues.

KMOV-TV reported the 19-year-old driver told police she was traveling southbound on Kienlen Avenue when she swerved to avoid an oncoming vehicle. Her vehicle struck a curb and continued onto the sidewalk, killing Byrd and Williams. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.