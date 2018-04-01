St. Louis County police official accused of felony theft

By: The Associated Press

CLAYTON (AP) - A St. Louis County police lieutenant is suspended without pay after being accused of felony stealing after investigators say he did security work during his shifts with the county.

County police said 44-year-old Norman Campbell of Florissant is a 20-year veteran of the department and since mid-2013 headed its Dellwood detail.

Department officials said Campbell at least 47 times worked security for a discount liquor store from 2014 through early February of last year while also performing police duties.

Police estimated the theft amount to be roughly $5,900.

Campbell's attorney, Neil Bruntrager, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that the investigation and charges are a "misunderstanding."

Bruntrager said command rank officers don't work a strict 40-hour week and instead of overtime pay receive "flex time" to use as they see fit.