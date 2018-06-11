St. Louis County police probe car wreck, toddler's death

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis County police are investigating the case of a toddler who died after the vehicle in which he was riding overturned after hitting several parked vehicles.

Police say 14-month-old Keshawn Hampton Jr. of Florissant died at a hospital shortly after the wreck Friday night.

A 20-year-old woman who also was a passenger was treated at a hospital. A male passenger fled the scene before police arrived, and the 18-year-old driver was taken into custody.

The status of any charges was not immediately clear Saturday.