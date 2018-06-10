St. Louis County police target heroin deaths

CLAYTON (AP) - The St. Louis County Police Department is rolling out a new education initiative in response to a spate of heroin-related deaths in the region.

KWMU-FM reported that a detective assigned to the new effort will focus on public education while working with treatment and advocacy groups.

The National Council of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse-St. Louis Area said the county has had at least 90 overdose deaths in each of the past three years and has seen a 90 percent increase in heroin-related deaths since 2007.

The group is behind a musical anti-heroin commercial seen locally during the Super Bowl.