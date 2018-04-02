St. Louis County police union hacker gets new restrictions

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man convicted of charges stemming from a cyberattack that disabled the St. Louis County police union website faces new restrictions.

Justin Payne pleaded guilty in 2015 to possessing an unregistered firearm and a misdemeanor count of damaging a protected computer. He was accused of using Twitter accounts to unleash a 2014 cyberattack that overwhelmed the St. Louis County Police Association website.

He was sentenced to 18 months and was released from prison to a halfway house in June.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports authorities told a judge recently that Payne tweeted about the Dallas police shooter and made derogatory comments about police and the FBI.

Payne agreed to new computer and cellphone restrictions, as well as six months of house arrest and location monitoring.

Payne's lawyer declined comment.