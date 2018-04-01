St. Louis County property tax hike would aid seniors

CLAYTON (AP) — St. Louis County voters may be asked to approve a small increase in property tax that would provide nearly $12 million annually for programs for senior citizens.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a resolution placing the measure on the November ballot was introduced to the County Council Tuesday. County Executive Steve Stenger says he expects approval of the legislation next month.

James Opsal of Seniors Count of Greater St. Louis says similar resolutions will be presented to St. Louis aldermen and the St. Charles County Council.

Approval of the St. Louis County measure would increase county property bills 5 cents for each $100 in assessed valuation, or about $9.50 per year for the owner of a $100,000 home.