St. Louis County Reports First West Nile Virus Case

CLAYTON, Mo. - St. Louis County health officials say a 55-year-old woman from Kirkwood is the county's first probable West Nile virus case this year.

The county health department said Tuesday that the woman has recovered. Her name was not released. Last week, Missouri health officials said the death of a 78-year-old man from Laclede County was the first fatality in the state blamed on West Nile.

Mosquitoes pick up the virus from birds they bite and then pass it on to people. Typically, most cases are reported in August and September. West Nile causes only mild illness in most people, but in rare case can cause serious illness and death.