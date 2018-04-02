St. Louis County school closes due to stomach virus

By: The Associated Press

FLORISSANT (AP) - A stomach virus outbreak has forced an elementary school in the St. Louis County town of Florissant to close.

KMOV-TV reports that St. Norbert Catholic School has so many students and teachers out sick that the school decided to close on Friday and thoroughly clean rooms. Classes are expected to resume Monday.

More than one-fifth of the 335 students were out sick this week.

Last week, a public grade school in Washington, Missouri, closed due to a stomach virus outbreak.